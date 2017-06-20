Duchess views final plans for LOVE Awards

The Duchess of Northumberland has been hearing about the final plans for the seventh annual LOVE Northumberland awards, which she is due to present to winning groups and individuals on Wednesday, July 5.

During a visit to the Alnwick Garden, the Duchess heard about some of the great entries that have been received for this annual celebration of initiatives that improve and enhance the environment of Northumberland.

Her Grace also chatted to local historian and broadcaster John Grundy, who will host the awards and announce the winners this year, and to Jeannie Kielty, representative of main sponsors, The Banks Group.

Applications have now been judged and individuals and representatives of shortlisted groups are being invited to the awards event, which is set to be held in The Alnwick Garden pavilion.

Jeannie said: “We have been very pleased to support these awards since back in 2012, and I am continually impressed by the range and standard of new applications we receive each year. There is a wealth of groups and individuals out there with some fantastic stories to tell about how they help to improve their local areas.

“The spirit of the LOVE Northumberland Awards matches our own commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate and we’re very pleased to be able to help to recognise the contributions made by local people in enhancing their county’s environment in the last 12 months.”

New cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, Coun Glen Sanderson, was unable to attend the visit due to other council commitments, but said afterwards: “I am very much looking forward to being involved in the LOVE Northumberland Awards this year. It is very good to be able to celebrate all the excellent work done by local people right across the county. I very much look forward to hearing about all the great applications - and wish the best of luck to all shortlisted entries who are coming along to the ceremony on July 5.”

Nominations for awards were invited from schools, community and voluntary groups and individuals in seven categories for projects that preserve and enhance the environment or that address local environmental issues or problems.

The judging panel was made up of representatives of the council, sponsors and supporters of the awards.