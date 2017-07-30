Duchess thanks staff after award victory

The Duchess of Northumberland has congratulated staff at The Alnwick Garden, after the attraction won an industry prize.

The Garden took the gold award in the large visitor attraction category at the Northumberland Tourism Awards, which was staged earlier this summer.

To celebrate the achievement, the Duchess called a special get-together with staff to praise them for their efforts.

She said: “Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all of the heart-working staff at The Alnwick Garden.

“I began working on The Alnwick Garden over 21 years ago and it hasn’t always been easy. There have been many good and bad times.

“I’ve often thought it’s been like a steeple chase – you clear a big hurdle only to find there is another one waiting for you to jump.

“You fall, get knocked back and have to pick yourself up, dust yourself down and get going again.

“I’m the first to admit that my standards are sometimes impossibly high but I believe that it’s better to aim high than low.

“We’re in the business of giving people a good day out and that means genuinely caring about every minute our visitors spend in The Garden. It’s about enhancing lives.”

The Northumberland Tourism Awards – the first of its kind – was run by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, in conjunction with Northumberland Tourism.