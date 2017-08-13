Drugs stolen in raid on Amble pharmacy

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men broke into the Boots store in Amble and stole a safe containing a large quantity of medication early this morning.

The incident took place at 3.40am when two men, dressed all in black, smashed a window and took the safe. No staff were working at the time, but, in addition to the items stolen, the store has extensive damage.

Some of the drugs missing include ,morphine, oxycodone, methadone and methylphenidate. Police are warning the public as these drugs can be harmful if too many are ingested.

If anyone thinks they see the drugs or has any information, they are asked to call police immediately, quoting reference number 229 13/08/17.