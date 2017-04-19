Driver killed on the A1 in Northumberland is named

A man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A1 in Northumberland after his car collided with a van travelling in the wrong direction has been named by police.

Barry Carmon, 30, of Dinningside, Belford, was pronounced dead at the scene, following the incident on the dual-carriageway section at Newton on the Moor.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Saturday, April 8, and involved a Subaru Impreza, driven by Mr Carmon, and a Ford Transit van.

Northumbria Police say that it is believed the van was travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway and the Subaru was travelling north on the northbound carriageway when the head-on collision occurred. The van had just exited the junction at Swarland.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Transit was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Less than two months before this, Amble pensioner Gwendoline Anne Wright died in hospital after a crash on the A1 near Alnwick. The fatal incident happened on Saturday, February 18, when she was driving south in the northbound carriageway and collided with a Volkswagen Golf.

The fatal incidents prompted concerns about the safety of the A1.