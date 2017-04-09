Driver killed in two-vehicle crash on A1 in Northumberland

A man has died and two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 in Northumberland last night.

The incident happened at 9.57pm at Newton on the Moor, involving a Ford Transit Van and a Subaru Impreza.

Police say that the van had exited from the junction from Swarland and was heading south onto the A1 in the northbound lane. The Subaru Impreza was travelling northbound when the two vehicles collided head on.

The Subaru driver died at the scene and his relatives are still being informed. His identity has not been released by police.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 24 year-old man, sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to the RVI. The passenger in the van, a 24-year-old woman, is believed to be suffering from minor injuries and was taken to NSEC Hospital in Cramlington. Both casualties remain in hospital receiving treatment.

The A1 was closed northbound between Acklington and Guyzance to facilitate the scene investigation, but has reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101 and quote reference 1167 of 08/04/17.