Drink-driver was nearly three times over limit on the A1

A woman has admitted driving on the A1 in north Northumberland when nearly three times over the drink-drive limit.

Stacey Edgar, 30, of Netherburn, South Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

She also admitted an offence of dangerous driving.

The court heard the incident happened on September 29, when the defendant’s driving was reported to police as she drove south on the A1 between Berwick and Belford.

A witness reported the defendant’s Nissan Qashqai initally swerving gently but gradually getting worse, to the point where she was nearly involved in a head-on collision with a lorry and a group of motorcyclists having to swerve out of her way.

The defendant gave police a positive breath test of 102mg alc/100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Prosecutor Rehena Haque said the sentencing powers of the court were not sufficient.Magistrates called for pre-sentence reports and committed the case to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing on November 30. They also imposed an interim driving disqualification.