Downpour fails to disrupt opening show of season

The 2017 country show season is under way after Powburn hosted its annual event on Saturday.

Despite the forecast, Powburn Show had one of its best attendances, with the traditional exhibits in the tent and the sheep show, alongside the likes of the dog show, pony sports, dry stone walling, vintage cars and terrier racing.

Powburn Show 2017 Run for cover - the heavens open. Picture by Jane Coltman

Visitors were entertained in the tea tent by Heads on the Block, who provided the right tone for the occasion and whose music was enjoyed by all.

The downpour in the afternoon failed to dampen the occasion and the Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling went ahead as planned.

The show was well supported with more than 500 entries in the industrial tent and overall, it was a great day.

The sheepdog trials were held in mid-July and there was a good turnout of 63 dogs entering.

Powburn Show 2017 Five-year-old Arthur Gilroy was very proud of his prizewinning decorated egg. Picture by Jane Coltman

The winner was Keith Preston with Nip (90 points), while the best novice was Paul Howe with Pip (68 points).

The wrestling winners were as follows – Under 10: W Fellows; Under 13: W Hindmarsh; Under 16: T Davidson; 11½ stone: J Brown; Ladies: A Hindmarsh; All weight: Z Singleton; Local novice: Z Singleton.

Olivia Wood secured the leading score in the pony sports, while the senior show-jumping cup was won by Sam Herdman and the junior trophy by Frankie Herdman.

Trophies

Powburn Show 2017 Eileen Whitenstall was first with her watercolour. Picture by Jane Coltman

Arthur Balbro Perpetual Cup: J Bone. Reserve champion: M&N Gray. J Chisholm Challenge Cup: M&N Gray. WS Smith Challenge Cup: D Baxter. Hexham & Northern Marts Challenge Cup: S Young. Redpath Brothers Challenge Cup: M&N Gray. J Herdman Challenge Cup: J Elliot. CM Varley & Co Rose Bowl: J Elliot. Powburn Show Cup: G Oliver. A Forrest Challenge Cup: M&N Gray.

Mrs Brown Challenge Cup: M Gilroy. Hedgeley WI Challenge Cup: K Jorgenson. J Forrest Challenge Cup: E Garland. Marjorie Greshon Challenge Cup: E Garland. Burradon Challenge Cup: J Givens. Powburn and District Challenge Cup (confined): J Givens. A Henson Challenge Cup: D Neve. Carr-Ellison Challenge Cup (confined): K Oates. Steve Donald Memorial Shield: E Stapleton.

For a full list of results from Powburn Show, visit www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk

Powburn Show 2017 Small is beautiful - Noreen Birnie with her winning vase of 5 pinks. Picture by Jane Coltman

Powburn Show 2017 Sue Mitchell with her winning runner beans. Picture by Jane Coltman

Powburn Show 2017 The display inside the show tent. Picture by Jane Coltman

Powburn Show 2017 Michael Gray from Espley with the champion Blue Faced Leicester. Picture by Jane Coltman

Powburn Show 2017 Scott Young of Alnham with his champion North of England Blackface. Picture by Jane Coltman

Powburn Show 2017 Show Champion: James Bone of Fawdon Farms with his prizewinning Cheviot. Picture by Jane Coltman