Double boost for Northumberland mountain rescue team

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) has welcomed three new members while a further eight qualified as casualty carers.

The eight were examined in their casualty care last month at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) training centre in Gateshead. They were examined by medical professionals from both the NEAS and the Great North Air Ambulance Service, with all displaying an exceptional level of care.

New member Stuart King, Cameron Williams and Mark Linsley with team leader Iain Nixon.

The examination means that for the next three years all eight are now Mountain Rescue Casualty Carers and are insured to undertake a number of procedures over and above normal first aid while on duty with the team, including the administration of pain relief to casualties.

NNPMRT has also welcomed three new full team members – Stuart King, Cameron Williams and Mark Linsley.

To become a full team member, each had to undergo six months as a trainee member learning how the team operates and the skills required. This training is then consolidated over a further six months attending call-outs as a probationary member, before being assessed as competent in all the core skills for full team member status.