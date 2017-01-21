Donations made to clubs and good causes

Alnwick Town Council agreed to hand out grants totalling £11,100 to local charities, societies and associations at last Thursday’s meeting.

This included grants of £1,400 to Alnwick and District Playhouse Trust, Bailiffgate Museum, HospiceCare North Northumberland and the Alnwick office of the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The town council received 26 applications for grants, including nine new applications, which included Alnwick Hockey Club, Alnwick Scout Group, Northumberland Health Walks and the Alnwick Food Bank.

Earlier in the financial year, a grant was also awarded to the Alnwick Cadet Force.

Mayor of Alnwick, Alan Symmonds, said: “In 2016/17, we have seen an increased request for financial assistance from local organisations, all of which are doing a tremendous job.

“It is extremely important that the town council continues to support these organisations, many of which are run by volunteers.”

In addition to these grants, the town council also gives contributions to event organisations in the town.

In 2016/17, these amounted to almost £12,500 and included awards to Alnwick in Bloom, Alnwick Spring Show, Alnwick Christmas Lights, Alnwick Food Festival, Alnwick International Music Festival and the Christmas Lantern Parade.

As part of the budget for 2017/18, the council’s finance and policy committee proposed upping the amount of grants to award to £16,000 – £5,000 more than this year.