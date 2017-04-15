Donation to support youth-work sessions

A donation from Children in Need will help support youth-work sessions for another 12 months at a village drop-in centre.

Hadston House, in Hadston, has been given the cash to bolster its youth services, which recorded nearly 4,000 visits in 2016.

Chief director Scott Dickinson said: “I am delighted that Children in Need has offered us some support financially, along with all the other funders that have supported us this year.

“2017 is set to be a very exciting year for our organisation, and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Hadston House offers a range of community services, including summer-holiday activities for young people; a community café; and employment support.

Hadston House has youth work and café positions available. For more details, visit hadstonhouse.co.uk or email rose@hadstonhouse.co.uk