Dog ban on Amble beach will resume next month

A controversial dog ban on an Amble beach, which was launched last year to combat fouling problems, will resume in May.

Warkworth Harbour Commissioners (WHC) started the restriction at Amble Little Shore during the 2016 summer season, claiming muck was being left along the stretch ‘on a daily basis’.

The aim of the ban was to stamp out the poo problem and allow families to use the beach area safely in the peak months.

However, critics argued that it would be hard to police and responsible dog walkers who pick up after their pooches were being made to suffer for the irresponsible few that don’t.

Despite this, the dog ban will return this year, from Monday, May 1, to Saturday, September 30. The restriction includes the dunes area, but dogs are still able to go onto the nearby pier.

Dr Paul Morrison, spokesman for WHC, said: “We fully acknowledge that it is hard for people that do pick up after their pets.

“Unfortunately, it makes it very difficult when you have some individuals who don’t do this, which is why we have no choice but to put the dog ban back in place. Last year’s ban certainly helped to improve the dog-mess situation.”

He added that the ban is in line with other beaches where dogs aren’t allowed from May to September, such as Newbiggin and Blyth.