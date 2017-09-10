Doctor to speak at networking evening

The Weekly Business Northumberland and The Plough, in Alnwick, are hosting an evening of networking, with a featured presentation from the managing director of a Morpeth-based skin-treatment centre.

Dr Lucy Holloway, managing director of Gabella Aesthetics – which offers personalised anti-ageing and youth enhancing procedures – will be talking about the advantages of looking your best and staying in shape for business by supporting the single natural assets we all share.

The event, on Thursday, September 14, follows a structured format, meeting from 5.30pm at The Plough with introductions running from 6.30pm, followed by an address from Dr Lucy, winding up at around 8.15pm.

The event looks to bring local businesses together in a relaxed manner for the purposes of introduction and new connections.

All are welcome and if you would like to attend contact Charlie Kenny on 01665 577084 or email him at charliekenny@live.co.uk to reserve your seat. Confirmations no later than Monday.

It costs £15, including a selection from the Plough menu, tea/coffee. The bar will be open.