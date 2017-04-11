Do a good turn for a little tern

The Northumberland Little Tern Project is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to protect vulnerable birds nesting along the coast this summer.

Little terns spend their winter on the west coast of Africa and return to our coastline at the end of April. These rare birds lays eggs on the beach and are very susceptible to human disturbance, as well as predation and high tides, which can wash away their nests.

In Northumberland, little terns are mainly nest on the National Trust Long Nanny site in Beadnell Bay and Natural England’s Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve (NNR), which stretches from Budle Bay to Berwick.

Iain Robson from the Northumberland Little Tern project, said: “Volunteers are essential for the protection of our breeding shorebirds. Together with the team of wardens, we need them to talk to beach users about the birds and prevent them from accidently disturbing them. This makes a huge difference to the breeding success of these small visitors.

“We are looking for passionate nature enthusiasts who enjoy talking to people and spending time along the beautiful Northumberland coast.”

The Northumberland Little Tern Project is a partnership between the National Trust, Natural England, RSPB and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership, which provides additional funding to the sites that Natural England and the National Trust have been protecting for many years. With this support, extra seasonal staff help protect the sites, provide new information signs and additional fencing to enclose nesting areas.

For further information about volunteering, contact Iain Robson on 01670 622660 or at iain.robson@northumberland.gov.uk.