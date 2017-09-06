Diverse line-up comes to Northumberland

Festival-goers and music fans descended on Beal Farm over the weekend as the third edition of the Lindisfarne Festival took place.

This year, the event played host to more than 100 acts across seven stages, with The View closing the mainstage on Friday evening followed by fellow Scottish chart-toppers The Fratellis on the Saturday night.

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

Other acts on the bill included Norman Jay MBE, Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ Huey Morgan and Smoove & Turrell.

Reflecting on the festival on Facebook, the organisers said: ‘WOW! Just wow! Thank you so much to everyone involved in making this weekend everything we wanted and more.

‘We knew it was going to be incredible, but we really could not have dreamed up a better festival if we tried.

‘We were blessed with beautiful weather, amazing bands & entertainers, an outstanding team of crew & volunteers and of course YOU GUYS! The absolute best bunch of festival goers in the whole entire world.

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

‘This festival was for you. This festival IS for you! From the depths of our tired and blissed out souls, we THANK YOU!’”

2018 tickets can be purchased online via Crowdfunder from Tuesday, September 12.

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 The Turbans Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Electric Joe the Drum Machine Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Norman Jay MBE Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Martha Hill Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Smoove and Turrell are joined by Glitterball Paul Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 The Langan Band Picture by Jane Coltman

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 The Beehives Picture by Jane Coltman