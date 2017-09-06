Diverse line-up comes to Northumberland

Festival-goers and music fans descended on Beal Farm over the weekend as the third edition of the Lindisfarne Festival took place.
This year, the event played host to more than 100 acts across seven stages, with The View closing the mainstage on Friday evening followed by fellow Scottish chart-toppers The Fratellis on the Saturday night.
Other acts on the bill included Norman Jay MBE, Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ Huey Morgan and Smoove & Turrell.
Reflecting on the festival on Facebook, the organisers said: ‘WOW! Just wow! Thank you so much to everyone involved in making this weekend everything we wanted and more.
‘We knew it was going to be incredible, but we really could not have dreamed up a better festival if we tried.
‘We were blessed with beautiful weather, amazing bands & entertainers, an outstanding team of crew & volunteers and of course YOU GUYS! The absolute best bunch of festival goers in the whole entire world.
‘This festival was for you. This festival IS for you! From the depths of our tired and blissed out souls, we THANK YOU!’”
2018 tickets can be purchased online via Crowdfunder from Tuesday, September 12.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.