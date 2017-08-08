Diners offered grouse on Glorious Twelfth

A Northumberland restaurant is putting the ethos of the Glorious Twelfth into action, by offering diners in the restaurant that evening some grouse sourced fresh from moorland during the day.

Game has become one of the most popular choices on the menu at Josephine’s at Langley Castle Hotel and head chef Mark Percival is intending to create one of the best-selling dishes on Saturday (August 12).

Diners choosing this grouse dish can rest assured that the game on their plate is not only fresh that day and in keeping with Langley’s policy of creating dishes from foods that are in season, but also brought home, in person, by Langley’s sous chef, James Fisher.

James regularly heads out with a local gamekeeper to give Langley’s hotel guests and non-resident diners the very best game available and will be out looking for red grouse as soon as the legal right to do so arrives.

As this is the world of nature, however, nothing is certain and the Langley chefs will be dependent on what happens out on the moorlands before they can categorically say grouse will be on the menu that evening.

“Grouse is a northern game bird species, so many visitors from southern England and overseas like to select a grouse dish, to give this type of meat a try,” said Mark. “Game is an extremely popular choice here, because diners now appreciate how it carries a healthy-eating tag and have become more adventurous in their dining choices.”

The Glorious Twelfth is the name given to the day on which the open season for Red Grouse shooting begins and it is a date recorded in legislation that dates back to 1831, in the form of the Game Act.

More information about Langley’s dining and afternoon tea options are at www.langleycastle.com and those happy to take a chance that James will be bringing home the grouse can reserve a table online or call 01434 688888.