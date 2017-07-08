Development site on Northumberland coast up for sale

A development site on the north Northumberland coast with views towards one of its most famous landmarks has come on to the market.

Forming part of Bamburgh Hall Farm, the site offers a rare residential development opportunity in the centre of the village. Stretching to 3.24 acres, the site, which is being marketed by Savills on behalf of the Bamburgh Castle Estate, enjoys views towards the Castle and the coast.

Matthew Bell, of the Savills Darlington rural development team, said: "Bamburgh is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque and sought-after settlements on the Northumbrian coast and the village is dominated by the imposing Bamburgh Castle, the adjacent sand dunes and the beach.

"It is unique in the fact that it is the only sizeable site with residential development opportunity currently available within the village and, as a result of this, we are anticipating extremely high levels of interest from house-builders and private developers."

Bamburgh Castle Estate will retain the southern end of Bamburgh Hall Farm, which lies adjacent to the site and contains a number of listed buildings and the original farmhouse. The site does not have planning permission and offers are invited on a subject to planning basis.

The land will be sold by way of an informal tender with offers to be made by noon on Friday, July 28. For mroe information, contact Matthew Bell at Savills Darlington on 01325 370 431 or email mbell@savills.com

