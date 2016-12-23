DEVELOPMENT: Flood danger by the river

I’ve read in the Gazette that there is talk of a hotel or something like that going to be built beside the River Wansbeck.

It was in September 2008 when the river flooded the town, the same day that Rothbury was flooded, and I reckon the Wansbeck could flood again like that day in September 2008.

That hotel would also get flooded, as on the day in 2008, around 1,300 houses and buildings in both Rothbury and Morpeth were flooded.

If there was to be a repeat, the new building would be flooded.

David Nicholson,

Rothbury