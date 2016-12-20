Develop a new talent

Northumberland College is offering a range of Leisure Learning courses across Northumberland, designed for people who wish to develop a new skill, take up a new hobby or who simply wish to have fun and meet new people.

New courses on offer include smartphone and tablet photography, creative writing, Spanish for beginners, arts and crafts, cookery, willow weaving, dancing and guitar lessons, among other things.

Courses on offer run in a range of venues, including the Fourways Centre in Amble, Sour Grapes, Treacle Wool Shop and Watson House in Morpeth, the Hearth Arts Centre in Horsley and the college’s Kirkley Hall, Ashington and Berwick campuses.

To enrol and for details, visit www.northumberland.ac.uk