Dennis proud as punch after onion win

Dennis Williams knows his onions! So much so that he took the honours at the Cottage Inn Onion Show. It is the second time that Dennis has taken the title at the Dunstan event, but as the last time was 1994, he was determined this was going to be his year. It was the 27th year of the show which this time round said goodbye to long-serving judge Norman Laidler, who retired from the role.
Results: 1 Dennis Williams; 2 Paul Thomson; 3 Christine Thomson: 4 Catherine Archbold; 5 Stephen Ternent; 6 B Owen; 7 N Punton; 8 Lee White; 9 Pam Owen; 10 John Archbold; 11 Anne Punton; 12 Sheila Dixon; 13 Garth Lowerson; 14 Jimmy Grey; 15 Michael Doherty; 16 William Curry; 17 Vivienne Lowerson; 18 Chris Fettis; 19 David Clarke; 20 Debbie White; 21 Gary Dunn; 22 Anne Fettis; 23 Rob Walker; 24 Beryl Ainslie; 25 Andrew Taylor; 26 Alec Ainsley; 27 Linda Broughton; 28 Geoff Bruce-Levie; 29 Paul Wintrip; 30 Sheila Bruce-Levie; 31 Stan Blythe; 32 James Bolam; 33 Rachel Wright; 34 Brenda Wright.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.