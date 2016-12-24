DEMENTIA: Society here to help sufferers

While for many, this time of year is full of excitement, new research by Alzheimer’s Society has found that over half of people affected by dementia find Christmas to be the most isolating time of the year.

Many of those surveyed said they see their friends and family less over the Christmas period than they did before their dementia diagnosis.

Despite the challenges, there are things we can do to make Christmas more enjoyable. This includes seeing friends and family more frequently and keeping to daily routine as much as possible.

To support families affected by dementia this time of year, Alzheimer’s Society has prepared guidance, available at www.alzheimers.org.uk/supportatchristmas.

Simple things such as designating one room in the house a ‘quiet room’, where the person with dementia can relax without noise, can help minimise confusion.

Talking Point, our online discussion forum, is a place where you can ask for advice, share information, join in discussions and feel supported.

The festive season doesn’t have to be the loneliest time of the year for people affected by dementia. Alzheimer’s Society is here to help and support.

Hazel Cuthbertson,

Regional Operations

Manager