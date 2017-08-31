Delight as more than £9,000 is raised at popular lifeboat event

More than £9,000 was raised at Seahouses RNLI’s Lifeboat Fete and Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday.

The day had started with some menacing grey clouds, but thankfully these soon gave way to blue skies and sunshine.

The all-weather lifeboat is put through its paces, with mascot Stormy Sam aboard.

The programme included Slaters amusements; second-hand books manned by Coastwatch volunteers; a souvenir stall and lifeboat shop; birds of prey display; motorcycle rides; refreshments manned by RNLI colleagues from Craster lifeboat station; and other attractions and stalls.

The Seahouses all-weather lifeboat, RNLB Grace Darling, and inshore lifeboat, Peter Downes, were also on display, with the all-weather boat launching later in the day.

Sadly, the new Coastguard rescue helicopter based at Prestwick, in Ayrshire, could not attend due to a technical problem at the last minute.

However, it was a good day and well supported, with the crew and staff putting in a lot of work and effort.

Stormy Sam greets a young visitor at Seahouses lifeboat fete.

The Seahouses Lifeboat station crew and management would like to thank everyone who helped make the day successful and hope they can look forward to the same support next year.

The total raised so far exceeds £9,000, with more still to count, including from artists who held an exhibition in Chapel Court and decided to donate some of the proceeds.

Crowds enjoy Seahouses lifeboat fete.

The inshore lifeboat was on show during the event, which drew in the crowds.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat makes its way to the slipway.