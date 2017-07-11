Deliberate damage to play area at estate in Northumberland three times within one month

A play area at Wallington has been targeted by vandals.

Various sections of the West Wood facility on the National Trust estate near the village of Cambo, including specially erected fences, walls and play items, were damaged or destroyed on Sunday, June 25.

This was the third attack on the play area, following similar damage caused on both June 4 and June 10.

All of the damage happened after the hall and gardens officially closed at 5.30pm – with the vandalism discovered by staff on the following morning.

Anyone with any information that could identify those responsible for the damage should contact PC Andrea Teasdale at the Morpeth Neighbourhood Policing Team – call 101 and dial extension 61147, or email andrea.teasdale.8603@northumbria.pnn.police.uk