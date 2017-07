Motorists are facing delays on a stretch of the A1 in Northumberland following a collision.

At around 3.20pm police received a report of an incident near to Lindisfarne Services, close to Holy Island.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are attending the scene and the road is currently blocked. Officers are in the process of putting diversions in place but there is congestion in the area and drivers are asked to remain patient."