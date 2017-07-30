Decorate the Tour route in the colours of the county flag

With less than 50 days to go until the Tour of Britain races through Northumberland, people are being urged to decorate the route with the colours of the Northumberland flag.

Residents and community groups are being asked to take part in the colourful project, by painting and displaying their old or unwanted bicycles to celebrate the Northumberland stage of the race, which takes place on Monday, September 4.

Businesses can also get involved by dressing their streets and shop windows with red and yellow bunting, flags, flowers or cycling displays.

The Northumberland stage of the race is due to start in Kielder Water & Forest Park and finish in Blyth, passing through 28 communities along its 211km route.

This year’s event comes on the back of the 2015 Tour, which also passed through Northumberland.

It was a great success last time round, with people decorating the route and lining the streets to cheer on the competitors.

Full Northumberland route details can be found at www.nlandtob.com