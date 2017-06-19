Death of former RAF Boulmer Station Commander

Air Commodore Jayne Millington, who had a two-year stint as Station Commander at RAF Boulmer a decade ago, has died.

A statement from RAF Boulmer said; ‘It is with great sadness that the RAF announces the death of Air Commodore Jayne Millington after a long illness.

Air Commodore Jayne Millington during her time as Station Commander at RAF Boulmer.

‘Air Commodore Millington was the Station Commander at RAF Boulmer from November 2006 to January 2009 and had a great love for both the Station and the area. She had more recently been serving at NATO Headquarters in Belgium.

‘Jayne made many friends in the area and at the end of her two-year posting to RAF Boulmer she summed up her time here saying:

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here – the county has everything. I have made the best of my own time here, walking, running and riding on the beaches. What I have really enjoyed though, is the welcome I received from the community, which I now feel very much a part of.”

‘Jayne provided considerable leadership to RAF Boulmer and commanded enormous respect among military, civilian and contractor staff. Her reputation was cemented by her support for a number of projects in the local community and she even found time to act as Father Christmas on the annual Santa Flights undertaken as part of the engagement programme.

‘Her funeral will be held today at St Clement Danes Church in London. She will be missed by all her friends and colleagues in Northumberland.’