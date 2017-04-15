Deadline looms for postal vote applications

Time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote ahead of next month’s council elections.

Northumberland County Council is calling on people to act now if they are going to be away on Thursday, May 4, for the county council, town and parish elections.

The deadline to apply for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18, or to apply for proxy vote applications (where you can get a friend or relative to vote on your behalf) is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

William Booth, senior elections manager at the county council, said: “We are fortunate to live in a democracy, we all have the right to vote and we should all try and use it. We would encourage those who are unable to attend a polling station on May 4 to still exercise their right to vote by taking advantage or the postal or proxy voting system.

“It only takes a few minutes to apply, so even if you’re heading off on holiday or unable to attend on polling day you can still have your vote.”

If you would like to apply for a postal or proxy vote you can do so by calling 01670 624811, or emailing elections@northumberland.gov.uk with your full name and address. Please specify which type of vote you require.

If you live in Northumberland and have any queries regarding electoral registration, ring the elections office on 01670 624811 or email elections@northumberland.gov.uk