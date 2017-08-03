Damage at heritage railway

Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage at a heritage railway.

A number of the timbers on the floor of a goods wagon have been damaged at the Aln Valley Railway, in Alnwick.

It is believed that the incident happened sometime between Tuesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 27.

PC Andy Frizzle, who is carrying out inquiries, said: “We’re looking at CCTV in order to track down the person responsible for this mindless damage.

“Would-be criminals should take note that any thefts, or attempted thefts, can be traced quickly as the railway is marked up with SmartWater – a traceable liquid that can help to identify suspects. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 445 270717.

The Aln Valley Railway is an ongoing project to reopen the branchline between Alnmouth and Alnwick. While not yet complete, it has already become a popular tourist attraction.

And last Sunday it had a record day, in terms of ticket sales for steam-train rides, as part of its summer fair.

The museum was also reopened to the public after roofing problems caused by the spring storms, while the model railway room proved popular.