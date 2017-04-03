Cyclist airlifted to hospital after fall

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital yesterday after being knocked unconscious when his bike hit a pothole.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to reports of an unconscious cyclist who had fallen from his bike after hitting a pothole at Bellingham at 11.30am yesterday. The man was assessed and treated by the doctor-led aircrew before a 13-minute flight to hospital.

The man, in his 40s, suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries and was stable upon arrival at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, near Cramlington.