Crowds gathered for festive sing-song

Hundreds of people gathered in Alnwick Market Place for the Big Sing this week.

The festive event was organised by James Matthewson and participants of all ages joined in with numerous Christmas songs, including Jingle Bells and Winter Wonderland. Music was provided by Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band and singer Lindsay Manion.

Helpers dressed as elves dished out mince pies, donated by Alnwick’s Sainsbury’s store and the town’s Trotters Family Bakers.

It was the second event of its kind and James – who is a county-council candidate for Alnwick – was delighted with how the 2016 festivities went.

He said: “I was chuffed with the turnout and how everybody got involved. There was a really nice festive atmosphere and this year’s event attracted more people than last year’s inaugural Big Sing, so it is growing steadily.”

He thanked everyone who supported the event, including Alnwick’s Complete Business Supplies, Alnwick International Music Festival and Alnwick Playhouse technician, Andy Hunt.