Wanted man spotted today near Rothbury

Police are continuing to appeal for information to trace wanted man Michael Fortune, who was seen today near Rothbury.

Michael Fortune, 37, is wanted after breaching the terms of his prison licence on Friday, June 9.

He is also thought to be responsible for a burglary at a caravan park in Alnwick four days later.

Police have been searching for him for 12 days and last week we shared his photo in a bid to determine his whereabouts.

That has led to a handful of sightings that have put Fortune in the Rothbury area.

Chief Inspector Craig Metcalfe said: “Our investigations to track Michael Fortune are intensifying and we are confident we will locate him.

“However the rural environment of the area in question makes this type of operation more challenging and we need the support of our communities.

“We do not want any of you to approach Fortune if you see him but we want residents in Rothbury and Alnwick to keep their eyes peeled.

“It is not believed that he poses any immediate risk to the public but nobody is above the law and we are determined to return Fortune to custody.”

Fortune is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, short hair and a beard. When he was seen in the Snitter area near Rothbury today, he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a black holdall.

Any possible sightings could be that last piece of the jigsaw so if you see him do not hesitate to call 999 quoting reference srn 333132 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.