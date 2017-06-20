‘Unconfirmed sightings’ of wanted man in Alnwick and Rothbury

Police are continuing to trace a wanted man, with unconfirmed sightings in Alnwick, and more recently the Rothbury area.

Michael Fortune, 37, is wanted by Northumbria Police as they want to speak to him about a burglary committed in Alnwick. He is also currently on licence and is wanted for breaching his conditions. He is of no fixed abode and has links across the North East.

Police made an appeal for information last week and they are continuing to ask for help to find him.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and he may be scruffy in appearance as he is possibly sleeping rough in farms or outbuildings.

If anyone has noted any disturbances to yards, food stores, outbuildings etc that could be attributed to someone sleeping rough or you have seen a male similar to the above description in your area, contact the police on 999 and quote reference 642 140617.