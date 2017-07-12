Three people arrested after injured man found in Northumberland field

Three people have been arrested in connection with a serious incident in Northumberland, which has left a man fighting for his life.

The victim was discovered in a field in Cresswell on Monday morning and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

This afternoon, police have confirmed that two men – aged 29 and 33 – and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, inquiries are still continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 193 100717 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.