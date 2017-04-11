Thieves steal First World War watch from Northumberland museum

Police are appealing for witnesses after a watch, which was presented to a First World War hero to honour his bravery, was stolen from a Northumberland museum.

The gold pocket watch was pinched from the Blyth Battery Museum, on Links Road. The theft was reported yesterday at 4pm.

The watch was on display in the museum when thieves forced a window to get inside to steal it.

The round gold pocket watch has the following inscription: ‘Presented to TRMr Jas Thompson, DSM by the Military Merit Committee in recognition of his gallantry in the Great European War, 21st May 1920.’

Neighbourhood PC Billy Mulligan said: “This is a unique watch which was proudly displayed at the town’s museum reminding local people of the bravery of servicemen during the First World War.

“We want to alert people that it has been stolen so if they do see it being offered for sale they know to call police straightway.

“We would like to encourage the public to share the images of the watch to help spread the word throughout our community.

“The thieves also stole a large batch of Easter eggs that had been collected for local children to enjoy during a free Easter egg hunt this weekend.

“By breaking into the Battery and stealing these items the thieves have caused a great deal of upset to local people of all ages.

“Our investigation is underway and we are asking for any witnesses to make contact.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 040464J/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.