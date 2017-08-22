Police clamp down on speeding drivers

Northumbria Police is taking part in a Europe-wide crackdown on speeding motorists.

Officers from the force’s motor patrols and Operation Dragoon are joining a seven-day speed enforcement operation to help reduce the risk of collisions and deter and detect drivers who choose to ignore speed limits.

The activity is being coordinated by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL) and will run until Sunday.

The purpose of the operation is to target irresponsible and dangerous drivers committing speeding offences and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt, from Northumbria Police Operations Department, said: “Northumbria Police has been fully supportive of the TISPOL campaign for several years now and we remain more committed than ever to making our roads a safe place for everyone.

“Speed limits and road restrictions are in place for very good reason, the faster someone drives the less time they have to react if something unexpected happens.

“Speeding is one of the main factors in serious or fatal injury collisions, involving motorists and other vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to make our roads safe for everyone.

“Northumbria Police is committed to increasing road safety on our roads and will continue to target those who fail to abide by the speed limits and deal with them by either education or prosecution.

“The speed limit is a limit, not a target.”

Excessive speeding is one of the three main road killers and is a leading cause of road accidents in young people aged between 21 and 29; with the majority of collisions occurring on roads with a 30mph speed limit.

The week will see officers from the force’s road safety team Operation Dragoon carrying out a number of speed check operations in key locations throughout the force area.

Mobile speed cameras will be located in hotspot areas throughout the week to try to identify speeding and dangerous drivers. Officers will remind them that speeding can have serious consequences.

Supt Pitt continued: “You can become complacent about roads you are familiar with, becoming less alert to the road and drive at a faster speed.

“We will continue take action against those motorists who are causing a danger to other road users. The difference between a few miles per hour can be the difference between life and death.”

Officers will be urging speeding drivers they speak with, to challenge their own attitude to speeding and remind them that speeding is not a trivial offence and that it can have serious consequences.

Operation Dragoon is made up of a number of different strands and targets dangerous drivers, visit local schools to raise awareness in the importance of road safety and work closely with all road users to improve safety on the roads.

They rely on intelligence from the local communities to identify dangerous drivers and drink drivers. If you know anyone who you think is putting lives at risk on our roads then contact the team on 101 or if an emergency on 999.