Car damaged after being covered in corrosive substance

Police are appealing for witnesses after a corrosive substance was thrown over a car in North Broomhill.

The incident happened yesterday between 11.20pm and 11.25pm. Offenders in another vehicle approached the car, parked in Warkworth Terrace, and threw the unknown corrosive substance over it, causing approximately £500 of damage.

The offending vehicle is believed to have had two men inside and drove off in the direction of Red Row.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1191 of 22/12/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.