Cricket club holds Kickin’ Cancer charity event

A guest appearance from a former Newcastle United player and an array of signed sporting memorabilia are just some of the highlights which are planned as part of a major fund-raising event at Alnmouth & Lesbury Cricket Club.

The Kickin’ Cancer charity day is being staged on Sunday and money raised will go to Alnwick Infirmary’s oncology unit.

Former Newcastle player Steve Howey, as well as Sky Sports News presenter Tom White, will attend on the day and take part in question-and-answer sessions.

There will also be some top auction and raffle prizes, including a signed British Lions rugby shirt, signed spikes worn in an international game by England cricketer Mark Wood and a signed shirt by former fast bowler Steve Harmison, among other things.

Other events on the day will include a bouncy castle, face-painting and barbecue. The event runs from 1pm and entry is free.