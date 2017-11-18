Crafting at the Kabin is set for launch

A new arts and crafts shop is opening at an independent living complex in Alnwick.

Dianne Watson, from the town, is launching Crafting at the Kabin, located inside the Karbon Homes-run Weavers’ Court, on Swordy Drive.

The outlet will sell a range of hand-made items, including cards, jewellery, soaps, bath bombs, bags, sand art and crochet.

The stock has been made by Dianne, as well as other craftspeople around the region.

Dianne hopes her venture will support Weavers’ Court by coinciding her opening hours with the premises’ café

She is set to launch the shop on Monday and from then on, the Kabin will be open 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Mondays, 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 2.30pm on Sundays.

She said: “I am looking forward to opening. I think it will be fantastic.

“I have tried to keep the stock as local as possible and I hope the shop complements the good work that is already going on at Weavers’ Court.”

Dianne hopes that Weavers’ Court residents may be interested in exhibiting their own creations in the shop in the future. She also intends to do some fund-raising for Weavers’ Court in the forthcoming months.

Dianne runs craft sessions at Weavers’ Court on Mondays (10am to noon) and Tuesdays (6pm to 8pm) which are open to anyone.

In preparation for the opening, Dianne will be taking part in the Weavers’ Court Christmas Fair on Saturday, which runs from 11am to 2pm and will feature a range of stalls.

Weavers’ Court consists of 58 high quality, one and two bedroom apartments specifically designed for people aged 55 and over.