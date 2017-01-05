COUNCILLOR: Serving the community

I refer to your article concerning the deputy chairman of Belford Parish Council and an alleged posting seven years ago on Facebook, and a call for him to resign, (Northumberland Gazette, December 22).

Belford is the historic market town for the delightful and beautiful area of North Northumberland.

Such areas have suffered enormously from the expanse of larger towns and ‘out-of-town’ business and shopping centres.

However, towns and villages like Belford depend on a core of willing, enthusiastic residents forming the parish council.

As one who has had active family and business interests in this village for 25 years, I can, I believe, speak for the majority of residents, who feel guilt at most of us leaving things to a small core of residents who work on our behalf, with rarely a thanks.

I pay tribute to the council and thank the members.

Coun Carutthers is an exceptionally hard working, enthusiastic member, who has done sterling work in the village, often without gratitude from us.

Look at his tireless work for the annual acclaimed New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular and other events in the year.

Generally, I have never encountered racism in the village, but particularly in the case of our vice chairman, who has not an ounce of such in him.

The suggestion of him standing down should be rejected outright.

One would not be surprised if he felt such disappointment that he resigned, but this would be a huge loss to the village.

Would others do as much? No.

David Ratliff,

Market Place,

Belford