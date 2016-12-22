Council staff on standby for windy weather

Northumberland County Council teams are on standby to tackle any issues caused by the windy weather forecast over the coming days.

Forecasters are predicting strong winds and rain across Scotland and the north of England, which could lead to difficult driving conditions or the possibility of trees or debris being blown onto roads.

The council’s Local Services department have extra staff on stand-by round the clock during spells of bad weather who can quickly respond to any incident.

This includes tree removal teams who can work to remove fallen trees and keep roads open wherever possible.

Cllr Ian Swithenbank, cabinet member for local services, said: “Our priority is always to keep people safe and the roads of Northumberland open and we have teams of staff working round the clock to ensure this happens.

“We work closely with our partners in the emergency services at times of severe weather and would also remind the public to take a little extra care when travelling.

“As with all weather forecasts it is not entirely possible to know where any problems could occur but it is always best to be prepared.”

If people do have concerns or issues they need to report they can contact the council on 0345 600 6400.