Council praised at housing awards

Northumberland County Council has been praised for its role as a landlord at a regional awards ceremony.

At the Energy Efficiency and Healthy Homes Awards last week, the council picked up highly commended in the Landlord of the Year category and commended in the Small Project of the Year (under £250,000) award.

The awards were in relation to a pilot project in Cramlington which has transformed a Dorran-style property into a more energy-efficient property.

Dorran properties were a popular post-war style of construction, using concrete panels, and often have issues with insulation.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience at the council, said: “This is fantastic recognition for an innovative pilot scheme, intended to not only improve the energy-efficiency of the property, but also the appearance.”