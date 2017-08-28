Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Beadnell: 2 Alexandra Garth, Meadow Lane, retrospective planning application in respect of a small extension to a garage to provide an office.

Belford: Belford Hall, listed building consent for the upgrade of vertical and horizontal sliding timber sash windows currently installed with new draught-proofing system.

Boulmer: 8 C80 Boulmer Village, retrospective permission for two dormer windows, changes to storm porch on the east face of the property.

Longhorsley: Lily Cottage, 1 Low Southward Edge, alterations and extension to side of cottage.

Netherton: Netherton South Side, proposed three-bedroom detached dwelling and garage with a new vehicle access coming from the C1130 highway.

North Broomhill: 10 Togston Court, outline planning application for residential use with all matters reserved.

Swarland: 11 Low Wood, ground-floor extension.

Thrunton: Coeburn Caravan Park, replacement of eight existing static caravans with eight log cabins, extension to and change of use of toilet block to create bed and breakfast accommodation and cafe use, conversion of barn to create bed and breakfast accommodation, conversion of dog kennels to create a new shower and wash block and installation of a new drainage system.