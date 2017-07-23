Council planning notices

Have your say

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alwinton: Catsurveys Group Limited, land south from Bridge End Cottage,install high-speed broadband cabinet.

Beadnell: Mrs G Powell, 15 Longstone Close, to erect PVCU conservatory on the side of the property.

Glanton: Shawdon Hall, listed building consent – replacement greenhouses and alterations to potting shed.

Lesbury: Hipsburn Primary School, classroom block; Chris Spedding, area of Lesbury House Cottages next to Lesbury Old Bridge, install new underground sewerage in the northern approach to the Lesbury Old Bridge in the carriageway of the B1339 and the public gardens, connecting to the existing network. The works will require an above-ground motor control centre and telemetry pane/kiosk less than 29m3.

Rothbury: Graham Lockwood, 16 Simonside View, replace timber balcony with a slightly larger metal balcony on posts, the existing cantilevered balcony no longer meets current building regulations.

Swarland: Lynne Ramsay, 3 Low Pastures, erection of a raised decking attached to the rear of the bungalow, allowing access from French doors, with steps down to ground level.

Whittingham: Neil Dickinson, land to west of 17 North View, erection of three-bedroomed detached bungalow and associated external works.