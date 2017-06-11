Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Dr Linda Penn, 9A Narrowgate and 26 Fenkle Street, listed building consent – repaint shop fronts at 9a Narrowgate and 26 Fenkle Street and add lettering to describe new shop business.

Amble: Anderson, D Mossman (builders), Northumbria Terrace, change of use from builders workshop, store and offices to a mixed-use, dementia-friendly community arts building with professional artist studios and community arts/exhibition studio spaces.

Embleton: Ian Dorothy, 27 Woodsteads, rear single-storey lounge extension and front entrance porch.

High Hauxley: Lee Taylor, 22 Kirkwell Cottages, side first-floor extension over garage and new kitchen at ground-floor level.

Holy Island: Richard Messenger, Hillcroft, Marygate, single-storey rear extension with internal alterations.

Longhorsley: Rev Canon Michael Hepper, land north of West Moor Farm, equestrian buildings and external, fenced warm-up area.

Seahouses: Graham Harris, 209 Main Street, North Sunderland, certificate of lawful development – proposed use for a free-standing wooden garage for a tool store (sited in the rear of the garden) with a pitched roof and a low profile, no higher than three metres and at least three metres inside boundary.

Shilbottle: David Laing, 3 Fallodon Avenue, two-storey rear extension.