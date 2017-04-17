Council planning notices

Chathill: Northumberland Estates, proposed two new residential properties on vacant plot of land at Beadnell Point development which is currently under construction, land at Bernicia Way, Beadnell, Chathill.

Edlingham: Helen Ruff, construction of wooden dog kennel, Lemmington Hall.

Ellington: Chris Curry, erection of new detached garage with room in roof, games room area and associated car parking and driveway, Mill Grange, Ashington Road.

Longhoughton: Ian Weatheritt, first floor bedroom extension, 19 Park Road.

Newton-by-the-Sea: Mrs C Forsyth, replacement of existing static caravan with log cabin, caravan pitch rear of Ship Inn, C72 Link House to Low Newton.

North Sunderland: Mark Goodson, construction of nine homes, land east of Islestone Drive, Main Street.

Otterburn: Mr and Mrs Corbett, new exemplar house with garage and drive access and garden, land north of Otterburn Sewage Works.

Red Row: James Hughes, single storey extension to front, two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear and erection of balcony to first floor at rear, 2 Maidens Hall Farm Cottages, C107 HMP Northumberland to West Chevington, Red Row.

Rothbury: Tim Carpenter, new doors, oak balcony and stair to rear of property, Mainstone House, High Street.