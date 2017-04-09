Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Branton: Peter Moralee, land south and west of sports club, Breamish Valley Cottages, construction of a commercial log-cabin building for wedding venue and wine bar.

Chathill: Cathy Rhodes, Old School House, Newham Village, single-storey side and rear extensions.

Lucker: Tina Johnson, The Apple Core, Hill Top, rear flat-roof storage area extension, side single-storey pitched roof bar and entrance extension.

North Broomhill: Andrew Boyd, 20 Guyzance Avenue, enlarge opening between kitchen and pantry area, pantry window to be bricked up.

Otterburn: Eileen Armstrong, Garden House, A696 Main Road, removal of front single-storey utility and construction of two-storey kitchen/bathroom extension.

Red Row: Mr C Knox, land next to Enfield House, Main Street, change of use from wasteland to residential by way of erecting three homes.

Seahouses: Mr & Mrs Jason Wilkin, 46 James Street, front kitchen extension, porch and shower room extension; Mr Gregory, land north of Springhill Farm Cottages, construction of one worker’s dwelling.

Shilbottle: Peter Cadman, 10 North Side, replacement two-storey rear extension, single-storey dining extension and single-storey side garage.

Thropton: Mr W Brown, Wreigh View, conversion of former builders’ office to dwellinghouse.