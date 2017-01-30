Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications to be submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Phil Broughton, land at north-west of Whittle Ponds, installation of solar PV array and associated infrastructure; Joseph O’Connor, Brainshaugh/Guyzance Bridge, listed building consent for repointing of bridge and installation of drainage system.

Alnwick: Lidl, South Road, advertisement consent for one wall-mounted billboard; Michael Thorburn, land south-east of Thornbrae, construction of single-storey recreation room to rear of existing garage; David Hurrell, 19 Springfield Park, demolition of conservatory and extension of single-storey garden room on same footprint.

Bamburgh: Kris Burnett, 20 Radcliffe Park, garage conversion, porch and internal alterations with detached garage.

Callaly: Dr T Henfrey, Callaly Castle, railings to south entrance.

Eglingham: Mr G Grahamslaw, land south-east of The Terrace, outline planning application for two dwellings.

Lesbury: Rosalind Bradshaw, The Lodge, Townfoot Farm Road, replacing a failing polycarbonate roof, previously covering a swimming pool in the centre of the property, with a conventional slate joist roof, to match existing slate elevation, same height/pitch.

North Sunderland: Graeme Wood, Harbour Hill House, 8 Main Street, change of use from holiday accommodation (C3 use) to hotel (C1 use).