Council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Lesbury: Nick Dawe, land north of Townfoot, reserved matters relating to the appearance, landscaping and scale on planning application 14/03236/FUL (hybrid application: Full planning permission for 10 new affordable dwellings and outline permission sought for 10 self-build plots.)

Longframlington: Pamela Selden, 27 Embleton Terrace, removal of front porch and erection of single-storey extension along front elevation.

Longhorsley: Gordon Carmichael, Todburn Moor Farm, change of use from agricultural farm building with old adjacent cattle pens to a dwelling house falling within class three of schedule class MB.

North Broomhill: Mr Dawson, Nordstrom House, Deputy Row, new galvanised palisade fencing to site boundary at a height of 2.1 metres.

Warkworth: Andrew Richardson, land north of Hermitage Drive, reserved matters application relating to application 14/03312/OUT (development of approximately six homes) seeking approval of the appearance of the buildings, landscaping of the site, layout and scale; Northumbrian Water, inquiry for permitted development at Warkworth Water Treatment Works.

Wooler: Issa Robson, 22 Ramseys Lane, improvement scheme to dwelling including relocation of kitchen, formation of two bedrooms, two new window openings and means of escape from second floor.