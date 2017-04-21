COUNCIL: Alarmed by developments

I find Northumberland County Council’s management of Amble development a disgrace.

Councillors do not seem to take into account the needs and wishes of the great majority of residents on planning.

Residents of Amble are suffering as development is really stretching the heart out of town.

The county’s roads are the worst I’ve seen in years and services are being cut back.

The council does have money, however, to spend on its own strategy projects.

When all of the developments are completed Northumberland County Council will have reached housing levels 100 per cent above its own estimates or required levels.

There is little or no investment being made in Amble for infrastructure to support these developments.

To add to this, the council is destroying precious greenfield land and appears to be treating massive amounts of objectors as unimportant or irrelevant.

We are assured by the chief executive that the new County Hall will cost £30million maximum, whereas the figure quoted elsewhere is now £80million.

Coun Peter Jackson, the leader of Northumberland Conservatives, says that refurbishment work to the current authority headquarters in Morpeth would cost a maximum of £8million over five years, 10 times less than the cost of the new project.

Is Northumberland County Council heading towards a further colossal debt?

The election of councillors to Northumberland County Council is soon coming, Thursday, May 4, so don’t forget to vote.

Mick Walters,

Acklington Road,

Amble