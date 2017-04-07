Coquetdale crimes total 17 during last month

There were a total of 17 crimes reported in the Rothbury area during March, according to the latest Coquetdale update from police.

In Rothbury itself, two offenders climbed into a premises and tried to steal a door from a vehicle. They left without the door, but were caught on CCTV.

In Longframlington, it was a busy month with the police appealing for help with a series of incidents.

A number of offences took place in March in which farms in the area had diesel stolen from storage tanks on the farm or from the tanks of agricultural vehicles.

A farmer also reported damage caused to his hedge, while there was a public-order offence at Cairn Park in which a man selling items door-to-door verbally abused a homeowner.

Coming into this month, criminal damage to vehicles was reported in Alwinton on April 2.

Community Speedwatch was carried out in the Powburn/Longframlington/Swarland areas. As a result, a number of vehicles were caught exceeding the limit and will receive letters regarding this.