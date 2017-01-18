Controversial holiday-let plan back on table

A controversial scheme to replace a demolished bungalow with holiday lets on the coast at Amble is back, after the bid was resubmitted.

An application for the retrospective demolition of a bungalow and the erection of a building containing one private dwelling house and three duplex holiday lets on the site of the former Signal Cottage has been lodged with Northumberland County Council once again.

An artist's impression of the proposed scheme which was submitted with the original application.

The scheme, which has been submitted on behalf of applicants John and Tracey May, is for a site in a prominent location on the coast, across the road from Amble Links holiday park.

The proposed Signal House would be three storeys, but the ground-floor level is sunk below the existing ground level.

A planning statement explains why the scheme is back: ‘The applicant has recently withdrawn a similar application. Since then, discussions have been held with senior officers of the local planning authority to discuss the way forward.

‘Discussions with Tony Carter, principal planning officer, have revealed that officers are keen to support the proposals provided that appropriate justification is offered.’

Background to the proposals

August 2016: The original application was submitted, provoking plenty of discussion in Amble as well as a number of objections.

September 2016: The bid was removed from the council’s planning system to correct an error, but did later reappear.

October 2016: The plans were withdrawn by the applicant.

Demolition: The original bungalow was demolished because the applicant was having issues with vandalism and anti-social behaviour as the property was left vacant.